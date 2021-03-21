Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after buying an additional 300,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,803,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,679,000 after buying an additional 92,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

