Reby Advisors LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $119.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.