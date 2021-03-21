Reby Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,482 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $131.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.01.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $161,164,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $984,280,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $373,082,249.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,065,000 shares of company stock worth $850,716,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

