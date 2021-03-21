Reby Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 567 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $326.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $332.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

