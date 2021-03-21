Reby Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at $73,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

