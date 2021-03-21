Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Up 2.3%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.05 and last traded at C$14.99. 513,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 669,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.63.

The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 30.59.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,865,586.54. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $395,223.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

