Raymond James Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.95. Enerplus has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$7.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

