Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,678 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $228.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $236.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

