Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 135,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 101,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 564,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.50 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

