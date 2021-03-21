Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

