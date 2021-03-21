Raymond James Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $68.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

