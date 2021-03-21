Ravencoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $477.75 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00458961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051062 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00141381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00641573 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,384,910,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.