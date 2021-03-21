Raven Industries (RAVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Raven Industries to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Raven Industries has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $45.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

