Rarible (RARI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.54 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Rarible has a market cap of $23.21 million and $7.54 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $27.14 or 0.00047367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00460359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00065178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.00703368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.