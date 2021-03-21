RAMP (RAMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.17 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. RAMP has a market capitalization of $146.63 million and $12.17 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 65.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00461921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00145231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00058085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00695724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,467,728 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

