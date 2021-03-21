RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.04 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,625. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

