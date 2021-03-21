QunQun Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $709,158.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00648893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

