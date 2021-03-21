Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In related news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total transaction of C$1,792,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,872,875.

