Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Sells C$1,792,500.00 in Stock

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of Quebecor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total transaction of C$1,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,872,875.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Thursday.

