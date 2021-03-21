Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.39.

NYSE XM opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

