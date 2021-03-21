Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $3.56

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.56 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 3.73 ($0.05). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,573,215 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £38.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.55.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.