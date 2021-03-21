QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.72.

QTS opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.27 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,871. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

