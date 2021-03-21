Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

