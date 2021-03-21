QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $555.33 Million

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post $555.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.50 million and the lowest is $554.68 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $372.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

NYSE QGEN traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $49.90. 859,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,567. QIAGEN has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $208,212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,191,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 222,263 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

