Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Intellicheck, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.75 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 186.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

