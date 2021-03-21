Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.67.

ERO opened at C$22.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$25.14.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

