Pundi X (NPXS) Trading 92.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 92.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $1.38 billion worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.14 or 0.00646963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,379,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.