Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.53 ($104.15).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €88.18 ($103.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion and a PE ratio of 167.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €85.80 and a 200 day moving average of €82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Puma has a one year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a one year high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

