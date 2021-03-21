Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $231.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.44.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $233.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

