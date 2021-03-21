Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEG. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.91 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 394,002 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

