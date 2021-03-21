Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,090 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.83. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

