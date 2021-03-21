Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,240 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

