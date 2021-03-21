Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $2.14 Million in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 46.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 133.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC opened at $46.48 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. G.Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.