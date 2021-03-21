Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.46 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

ANSS opened at $324.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.32. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.28 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.