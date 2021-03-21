Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.22 Million Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of National Bank worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Bank by 202.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Bank by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in National Bank by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in National Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.34 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

