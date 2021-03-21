Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,923,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 984,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after purchasing an additional 106,866 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 61,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,533.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

