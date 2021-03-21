Public Mint Trading Up 72.5% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $28.91 million and $3.65 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00056577 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

