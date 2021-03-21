Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 220,160 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,160 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

