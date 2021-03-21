Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $384.02 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.71 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.