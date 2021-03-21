Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,997 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $138.19.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

