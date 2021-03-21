Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 7,083 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IART shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $522,796. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

