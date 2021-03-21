Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,054 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 38.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The AES by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after buying an additional 203,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.31 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

