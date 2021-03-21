Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 6,637 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $307.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.55 and its 200 day moving average is $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.93 and a 52-week high of $321.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

