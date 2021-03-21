Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 365 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,297 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,551,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,858,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $66.11.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $2,394,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

