Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,520 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Navient were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Navient by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAVI opened at $13.76 on Friday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

