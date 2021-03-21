Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,567 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 48,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $27.68 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $640,301. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

