Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avis Budget Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $72.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

