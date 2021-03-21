Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $366,000 Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,935,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $58,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

