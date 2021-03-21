Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,300.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

