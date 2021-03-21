PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will report sales of $418.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $433.00 million. PTC reported sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,553,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $129.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

